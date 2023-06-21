Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

