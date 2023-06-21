AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,761,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,808,473. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.