AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

