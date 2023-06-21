Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$25.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

