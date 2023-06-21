Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

