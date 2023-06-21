Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $12.79

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $202.11 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $12.79 or 0.00042659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,722,494 coins and its circulating supply is 345,003,044 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

