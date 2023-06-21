Avalanche Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.11 or 0.00043251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.52 billion and $200.07 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,724,479 coins and its circulating supply is 345,005,029 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

