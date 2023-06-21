Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$196.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 374,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,600. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avanos Medical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 168.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

