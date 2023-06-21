Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) versus NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Head to Head Comparison

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and NET Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $83.80 million 15.89 -$173.49 million ($0.56) -7.96 NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -219.52% -13.10% -12.14% NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ballard Power Systems and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 2 12 0 0 1.86 NET Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.87, suggesting a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than NET Power.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats NET Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

