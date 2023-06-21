BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.87

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 167682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.99%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

