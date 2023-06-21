Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.45. 244,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

