Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after purchasing an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. 223,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.