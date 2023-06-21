Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $219.60. 53,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,494. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.19.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

