Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $161.06. 100,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,490. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a market cap of $361.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

