Battery Partners Ix, Llc Sells 285,439 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $4,167,409.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Battery Partners Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 184,160 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $2,677,686.40.

On Thursday, June 8th, Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30.

Sprinklr Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CXM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -140.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,178 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

