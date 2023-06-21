Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.27

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 930147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SKIN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Further Reading

