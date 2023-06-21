Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.38

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.38 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 325854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

