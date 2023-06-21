Bend DAO Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $324,539.92 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bend DAO

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

