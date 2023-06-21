Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.