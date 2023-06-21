Berkshire Bank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

