Berkshire Bank Purchases 339 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.



