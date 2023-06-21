Berkshire Bank Sells 224 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

