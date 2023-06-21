Berkshire Bank Sells 354 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

