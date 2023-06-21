Berkshire Bank Sells 723 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.