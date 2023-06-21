Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $127,895,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

