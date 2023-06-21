Berkshire Bank Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.