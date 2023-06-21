Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,171. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.