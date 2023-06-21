Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

BPTH stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

