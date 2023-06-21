Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $493.23 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $493.23 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $134.27 or 0.00444594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,173.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00092785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,426,106 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.