Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.76 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $11.99 or 0.00039550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $209.94 million and $22.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00091888 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00023063 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
