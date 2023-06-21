Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00039143 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00022555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

