Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00029933 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $144.62 million and approximately $528,747.49 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,110.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00453846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00092591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.89284095 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $541,343.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.