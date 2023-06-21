Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142.32 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $8.87 or 0.00030612 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $142.32 million and $528,063.23 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,974.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00443946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00097226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.89284095 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $541,343.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

