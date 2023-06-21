BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $777,934.93

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $777,934.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,007,445 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.