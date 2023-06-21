Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and AGM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blackboxstocks
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|AGM Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.80%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than AGM Group.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Blackboxstocks and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blackboxstocks
|-124.91%
|-203.66%
|-105.46%
|AGM Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Blackboxstocks and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blackboxstocks
|$4.96 million
|2.14
|-$5.02 million
|($1.47)
|-2.29
|AGM Group
|$150.24 million
|0.33
|$3.55 million
|N/A
|N/A
AGM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.
Summary
AGM Group beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
About AGM Group
AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.