Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) versus AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and AGM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.80%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackboxstocks and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGM Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and AGM Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 2.14 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.29 AGM Group $150.24 million 0.33 $3.55 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

AGM Group beats Blackboxstocks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

