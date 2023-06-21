BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 918.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 190,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 47,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

