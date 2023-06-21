Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 377,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 294,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

