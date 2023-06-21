Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.77

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 274804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker acquired 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $100,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

