BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,906.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00449541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00094688 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00030200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

