B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2979 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.5 %

BMRRY stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.50.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

