Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

TXN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 156,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,120. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

