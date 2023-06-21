Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 5.7%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.52. 605,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 687,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

