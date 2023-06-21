Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $18.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $850.00. 583,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

