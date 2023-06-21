Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $868.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $707.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.