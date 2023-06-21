Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $48.78

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE AA opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

