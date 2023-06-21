Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $115.80

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

