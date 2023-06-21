Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Target Price at $18.64

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,546 shares of company stock worth $2,385,908 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

