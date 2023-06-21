Brokers Offer Predictions for Insperity, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Insperity in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NSP opened at $119.24 on Monday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

