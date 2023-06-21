Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Director Brian William Kingston Sells 150,000 Shares

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total value of C$5,079,000.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.73. 906,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,676. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$48.19.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.