Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.46. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

